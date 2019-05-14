Cippenham Royal British Legion Club & Branch SGM

Start 07:30PM Tuesday - 04 Jun 2019
End 09:00PM Tuesday - 04 Jun 2019
Town City Slough
Contact Name Margaret
The Cippenham Royal British Legion Club & Branch will be holding SGMs on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 7.30pm. Light refreshments will be provided. Membership card must be shown to gain entry. Strictly no entry after 7.30pm.
