Hedgerley Food Fair

Hedgerley will be hosting its first food fair on Saturday August 3rd from 10.00 to 4.00. If you've never had pickled cherry blossom, caramel vodka, Portuguese natas, Bombay mix personally prepared to your own level of spiciness, beef from the Royal estate at Windsor, beer from Hillfire Brewery, local cheeses, individually roasted coffees, dozens of jams, chilli sauces, pickles and chutneys, bread baked that morning and more cakes than you could possibly imagine then pop along on Saturday morning with carrier bags and bags of cash. All the tables are from around the village and are a mix of local food businesses and talented home cooks so just for one day give Lord Tesco a miss and support your local friends and neighbours. Parking and entry are completely free and the weatherman says it will be a lovely day.