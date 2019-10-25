Burnham Beeches Rotary Charity Run 5K & 10K

SATURDAY 2nd NOVEMBER 2019 Our races take place in Burnham Beeches, SL2 3LB, one of the most spectacular natural woodlands in the country. They offer challenging running for serious runners as well as fun and enjoyment for those not so competitive. Both the 5K and 10K races are over the same course, which traverses an undulating off-road route of pathways and woodland - so be prepared for a really good test. Dogs are not permitted. The 5K (3 miles) race, will start at 11:00 and is one lap of the 5K course. It will also appeal to “fun” runners, walkers and youngsters (12 and over). The 10K (6 miles) race, for runners age 16 and over, will also start at 11:00 and is two laps of the 5K course. Every runner gets a medal with the Running Tree logo, a generous goody bag and there are prizes in each race Free entry for TVAirAmbulance fundraisers - contact TVAA Online entry www.burnhambeechesrun.co.uk There is organised parking, a well marked out course, tented registration, security for personal belongings, trained marshalls, medical and physio support as well as nearby refreshments & toilets. All proceeds will go to local Rotary charities including British Heart Foundation and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.