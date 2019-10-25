SITE INDEX

    Burnham Beeches Rotary Charity Run 5K & 10K
    2019-11-02 11:00:00 2019-11-02 13:00:00 UTC Burnham Beeches Rotary Charity Run 5K & 10K Lord Mayor's Drive, Burnham Beeches, Farnham Common

    Start 11:00AM Saturday - 02 Nov 2019

    End 01:00PM Saturday - 02 Nov 2019

    Town City Farnham Common

    Contact Name Michael Mills

    Contact Email michael.mills@burnhambeechesrun.co.uk

    Website URL www.burnhambeechesrun.co.uk

    SATURDAY 2nd NOVEMBER 2019 Our races take place in Burnham Beeches, SL2 3LB, one of the most spectacular natural woodlands in the country. They offer challenging running for serious runners as well as fun and enjoyment for those not so competitive. Both the 5K and 10K races are over the same course, which traverses an undulating off-road route of pathways and woodland - so be prepared for a really good test. Dogs are not permitted. The 5K (3 miles) race, will start at 11:00 and is one lap of the 5K course. It will also appeal to “fun” runners, walkers and youngsters (12 and over). The 10K (6 miles) race, for runners age 16 and over, will also start at 11:00 and is two laps of the 5K course. Every runner gets a medal with the Running Tree logo, a generous goody bag and there are prizes in each race Free entry for TVAirAmbulance fundraisers - contact TVAA Online entry www.burnhambeechesrun.co.uk There is organised parking, a well marked out course, tented registration, security for personal belongings, trained marshalls, medical and physio support as well as nearby refreshments & toilets. All proceeds will go to local Rotary charities including British Heart Foundation and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

