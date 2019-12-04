Accordion band concert

SITE INDEX

    Uxbridge Accordion Band - “Christmas Evening” Friday 6th December 2019 - from 8.00pm The Iver Village Hall - Grange Way - Iver SL0 9NW Contacts Information:- 01895-235601 (Angie & David Lukins) * The Uxbridge Accordion Band * Accordion Solos & Duets * Christmas Raffle * American Supper - Please bring your own food & drinks * Bring your accordion (if you have one) to join in with our Christmas Carols * All are welcome! * New members always welcome; the band welcomes and supports all levels of player. Admission:- £5.00 Please Note:- * No charge for children’s admission * ALL Proceeds will be donated to Charity * Ample FREE Car Parking at the Iver Village Hall We Hope to see you & your friends there!

