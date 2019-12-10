The Stroke Association's Resolution Run Slough 15/03/20

Start 11:00AM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020
End 04:00PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020
Town City Slough
Contact Name Amelia Heath-Miles
Contact Email Amelia.Heath-Miles@stroke.org.uk
Join The Stroke Association at our Resolution Run in Black Park Country Park Slough at 11am on Sunday 15th March 2020 for your resolution and sign up to run 5k or 10k to help the 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK here https://www.resolutionrun.org.uk/ Or get involved by volunteering on the day. We need your help to marshal, hand out water and medals and cheer our runners on! Sign up to volunteer here https://www.stroke.org.uk/webform/volunteer-resolution-run
