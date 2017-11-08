Wed, 08
Candidates announced for Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council by-election

Eight candidates will stand for three vacant seats on Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council.

An election will be held on Thursday, November 23, to fill the vacancies following the resignations of Ray Angell and Peter Hood, and the death of Kishorbhai Ramjibhai Laxman.

Conservative candidates are Alistair Buchanan of Park Street, Colnbrook, Joyce John, of Sherbourne Close, Colnbrook, and Aryan Sharma, of London Road, Colnbrook.

Independent candidates are Stuart Frewer, of Driftway, Colnbrook, and Olwyn Lever, of High Street, Colnbrook.

Labour candidates are Anup Babuta, of Coleridge Crescent, Colnbrook, Gurdeep Grewal, of Sutton Avenue, Langley, and Amandeep Kaur, of Broadmark Road, Wexham.

