Couple celebrate birth of 'miracle baby' on Christmas Day

A couple from Windsor are celebrating the birth of their ‘miracle baby’ at Wexham Park Hospital on Christmas Day.

Zoe Atkinson, of Mill Lane, Clewer, was originally expecting to give birth to her first child Jayden on Thursday, December 14, but her newborn arrived later than anticipated.

“We had a feeling it would be on Christmas Day,” said the Windsor Leisure Centre receptionist.

The 18-year-old had been at Wexham Park Hospital since Friday, December 22, and went into the labour ward on Christmas Eve before her waters broke at about midnight.

Baby Jayden was born at 3pm on Christmas Day at a healthy nine pounds and one ounce.

Zoe called her son a ‘miracle baby’ after discovering only after he was born that the umbilical chord had a knot in it, which can restrict the supply of oxygen.

“The midwives were really shocked that he was still alive,” she added.

Asked how she was settling into motherhood, she said: “It’s tiring but it’s a good feeling.”

Jayden’s father, Jamie Heyes, a 21-year-old lifeguard at Wycombe Leisure Centre, said he was ‘lost for words’ on the big day but is happy to be a dad.