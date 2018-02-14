Wed, 14
8 °C
Thu, 15
9 °C
Fri, 16
9 °C
SECTION INDEX

Jungle Roadshow creepy crawlies come to Cippenham Primary School

Creatures of the jungle including snakes, lizards and insects slithered and crawled their way to Cippenham Primary School last week.

Jonathan’s Jungle Roadshow, run by Jonathan Cleverly, gave pupils at the Elmshott Lane school the chance to handle a variety of jungle dwelling critters.

The roadshow, which features lizards, tarantulas and a python, comes to the school once a year and is a favourite among pupils and teachers alike.

Pupils were taught about the animals’ habitats, biology and way of life by naturalist and zoologist Jonathan who once was a primary school teacher.

Visit www.jonathansjungleroadshow.co.uk for more information on the roadshow.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Recent

Most read

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved