Jungle Roadshow creepy crawlies come to Cippenham Primary School

Creatures of the jungle including snakes, lizards and insects slithered and crawled their way to Cippenham Primary School last week.

Jonathan’s Jungle Roadshow, run by Jonathan Cleverly, gave pupils at the Elmshott Lane school the chance to handle a variety of jungle dwelling critters.

The roadshow, which features lizards, tarantulas and a python, comes to the school once a year and is a favourite among pupils and teachers alike.

Pupils were taught about the animals’ habitats, biology and way of life by naturalist and zoologist Jonathan who once was a primary school teacher.

Visit www.jonathansjungleroadshow.co.uk for more information on the roadshow.