Jungle Roadshow creepy crawlies come to Cippenham Primary School

11:00AM, Wednesday 14 February 2018
Creatures of the jungle including snakes, lizards and insects slithered and crawled their way to Cippenham Primary School last week.
Jonathan’s Jungle Roadshow, run by Jonathan Cleverly, gave pupils at the Elmshott Lane school the chance to handle a variety of jungle dwelling critters.
The roadshow, which features lizards, tarantulas and a python, comes to the school once a year and is a favourite among pupils and teachers alike.
Pupils were taught about the animals’ habitats, biology and way of life by naturalist and zoologist Jonathan who once was a primary school teacher.
Visit www.jonathansjungleroadshow.co.uk for more information on the roadshow.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A paedophile who raped a child has been jailed for 18 years for his ‘horrendous crimes’.
A fundraising page set up to cover funeral costs for the family of Slough Town FC physiotherapist Kevin McGoldrick, fetched almost £2000 in about 24 hou