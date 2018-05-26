Foxborough Primary School holds Royal Wedding party

Foxborough Primary School pupils dressed in red, white and blue the day before the Royal Wedding and were joined by 180 family members for a day of food, games and dancing.

Bunting and balloons were on display at the Common Road school and youngsters shared a ‘wedding cake’ together in the afternoon.

Headteacher Nicky Bulpett said: “It was a wonderful occasion, a great chance for children, staff and families to celebrate together.

“There’s was such a great atmosphere that we didn’t want the picnic to end!”