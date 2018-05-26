Foxborough Primary School holds Royal Wedding party

06:00PM, Saturday 26 May 2018
Foxborough Primary School pupils dressed in red, white and blue the day before the Royal Wedding and were joined by 180 family members for a day of food, games and dancing.
Bunting and balloons were on display at the Common Road school and youngsters shared a ‘wedding cake’ together in the afternoon.
Headteacher Nicky Bulpett said: “It was a wonderful occasion, a great chance for children, staff and families to celebrate together.
“There’s was such a great atmosphere that we didn’t want the picnic to end!”
