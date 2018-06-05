Akzonobel volunteers paint Littledown School

Community minded volunteers from Akzonobel's Slough office gave a much needed paint job to rooms in Littledown School last week.

Staff from the Wexham Road office’s finance department rolled up their sleeves and got to work, painting the special needs school’s ‘nurture unit’ — a part of the school aiming to provide a secure and predictable environment to cater for each pupil's specific developmental needs.

The team of about 25 painters also worked on a meeting room and quiet room.

The project at the Stoke Road school was carried out between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers from the company, which owns the Dulux paint brand, have access to materials and guidance from staff from the Dulux Academy in Petersfield Avenue.

Painting crew member Hayley Botheroyd said: “It was just good to get all of the teams together in finance, everyone loved it.

“Every single person has said what a success it’s been.”