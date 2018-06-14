Appeal for information after dog is left to die in Britwell woods

An appeal for information has been launched after a dog was dumped in the woods and left to die.

A member of the public discovered the sick Staffordshire bull terrier in Bluebell Woods, Britwell, on Tuesday, obviously sick and unable to walk.

The passer-by took the dog home and called the council’s neighbourhood enforcement team who rushed the dog to a vet.

The pooch was found to have been severely neglected before being dumped, with serious muscle wastage, malnutrition, and a nasty skin condition.

Slough Borough Council is now appealing for information to track down those responsible.

Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Treating a defenceless animal like this is not only inhumane it is illegal.

“Please help us find out who did this because we can and will take action against their heartless behaviour.”

Call neighbourhood manager Ian Blake on 07917092909 to give information which will be handled in strict confidence.