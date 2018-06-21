Council praise public for response following appeal for information about neglected dog

The public has been thanked for its ‘fantastic response’ following an appeal for information about a neglected dog.

A sick Staffordshire bull terrier was discovered by a passer-by in Bluebell Woods, Britwell, on Tuesday, June 12.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) asked for the public’s help to find the dog’s owner after it was dumped in the woods and left to die.

The council’s neighbourhood enforcement team rushed the dog to a vet after it was found by a member of the public.

The Staffie was found to have been severely neglected with muscle wastage, malnutrition and a nasty skin condition.

The council received more than 30 calls following the appeal and has now managed to track down the pooch’s owner who is said to be assisting with its enquiries.

A council spokeswoman said: “It was a fantastic response from the public and we really want to thank them.”

A foster home has now been found for the dog, named Albert by the council.

“He has a long way to go but he is recovering well,” a council spokeswoman added.