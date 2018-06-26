Police appealing for witnesses following stabbing at Cippenham park

Police are searching for witnesses following a stabbing at a park in Cippenham last night.

Officers were called to Mercian Way at about 8.40pm following reports that a man was being attacked at the Mercian Recreation Ground.

On arrival, they discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his head, ear and arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 21-year-old man from Northolt has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, of Force CID at Slough, said: “This was a serious incident and there are currently scene watches in place around the area of Mercian Way.

“You will notice an increased police presence in the coming days while we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

Anyone who was in the Mercian Recreation Ground between 8pm and 9pm last night who may have witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting URN 1604 (25/6).

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.