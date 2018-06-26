Firefighters spend two hours tackling fire at Upton Court Park

Firefighters spent two hours tackling a fire at a park in Slough this afternoon.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to Upton Court Park at about 1.30pm after reports of a field fire.

When they arrived, the blaze was well alight with plumes of smoke rising into the air.

It took firefighters two hours to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be identified.