Body of young male discovered in Jubilee River following missing person search

03:30PM, Wednesday 04 July 2018
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.
Police and emergency services launched a search at about 3.45pm yesterday following reports of a person entering the water.
Following an extensive search, rescue crews found the body of a young male at about 12.55pm today.
The death is being treated as unexplained.
