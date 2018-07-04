SITE INDEX

    • Body of young male discovered in Jubilee River following missing person search

    A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.

    Police and emergency services launched a search at about 3.45pm yesterday following reports of a person entering the water.

    Following an extensive search, rescue crews found the body of a young male at about 12.55pm today.

    The death is being treated as unexplained.

