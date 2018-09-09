SITE INDEX

    • Pets Corner: Vinnie at Battersea

    Vinnie is a very energetic and cheeky mongrel who is full of character and loves to learn. He is still a young dog – he’s only 14 months old – and will need experienced owners who like a challenge and are looking for an active dog needing a lot of training.

    Vinnie will need to be the only dog in the household.

    He is not a big fan of hands-on interactions with people, and he can become worried and frustrated by restraint. He can also become very anxious when left on his own during the day. But if there’s one thing Vinnie loves, it’s toys.

    If you have the time and patience to give him, contact us at bow. rehomers@battersea.org.uk or call 01784 494443.

