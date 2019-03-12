SITE INDEX

    • Councillors question whether Burnham recycling centre closure will lead to more fly-tipping 

    Questions were raised over the closure of a Burnham recycling centre at a parish council meeting.

    With Burnham Household Recycling Centre in Crow Piece Lane facing closure in September, members of Burnham Parish Council question expressed concerns that fly-tipping could increase at a meeting last night.

    Bill Chapple, Buckinghamshire County Council cabinet member for planning and environment, was at the meeting to answer questions from the panel.

    He said: “Fly-tipping has no link to the site. It’s open seven days a week but they still fly tip.

    It’s normally done by criminals, their interest is to make money and that is all.”

    As of Monday, April 1, the centre will be closed two days a week, and it could close permanently at the end of September. That decision could be reversed after a final assessment is made that month.

    Other changes, which were decided on following a public consultation, include charges on anything classed as ‘non-household’ waste, like rubble and soil.

    Green garden waste will still be accepted without charge.

    With nine other recycling centres in the county, Burnham residents will need to travel further afield to dispose of their waste.

    Cllr Marie Hammon said that elderly people and people with less money could be severely affected by the changes.

    She said: “I feel fly tipping will increase among those who are not criminals, they’re not really criminals but they will be forced.”

    Cllr Chapple went on to deny that Slough Borough Council would build a ‘garden village’ on the site if it closes.

    He said: “They [Slough] would love it to happen but I want to defend the ground.

    “I am doing my best, I can’t tell you how sincere I am by saying I really want to keep this open, but I have a £1.25million budget gap and I have to devise a way to fill that gap.

    “If I am hard on the people of Bucks I will be even harder on people outside Bucks, I will meet them on the border and I will fight.”

    • be_ transparent

      02:02, 13 March 2019

      Flytipping ..... "It’s normally done by criminals, their interest is to make money and that is all" Agreed - but who created this black market in flytipping in the first place ? The councils by charging for non-household waste, this singlehandedly kickstarted the flytipping business. Why don't you not charge for responsible commercial disposal at the recycling centre and get rid of flytipping overnight ? No illegal money to be made, no flytipping. Problem fixed at source. Then recoup the cost through a business rate levy or other charging mechanism that is much harder to evade.

    • Honestjim

      23:11, 12 March 2019

      Why doesn’t this Cabinet member just retire and step down. You have served well but most residents feel you are now irrelevant and not in touch with us. I attended tonight with a couple of other residents and was appalled by the lack of knowledge from you and the two county councillors. In fact one of them spent most of her time playing on the iPad.

