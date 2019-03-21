SITE INDEX

    • Recycling centres across South Bucks set to close for good next week

    Recycling centres in Burnham, Iver, Farnham Common and Farnham Royal are set to close down next week.

    South Bucks District Council has announced it is to shut down all nine of its recycling centres from Monday, March 25.

    It has stated that the centres have become magnets for fly-tipping, littering and commercial waste, which has to be cleared at the taxpayer’s expense.

    South Bucks District Cllr Luisa Sullivan, portfolio holder for environment, said: "This decision wasn't taken lightly and we apologise to anyone disappointed about the closures.

    Despite our best efforts to prevent this from happening, unfortunately some businesses were using these sites to dispose of their waste meaning the containers were often full to capacity and also containing contaminated recycling.

    "The on-going management of the sites is expensive and does not represent a good use of council taxpayers’ money.

    “Removal of the sites will provide a range of benefits, including reducing the associated fly-tipping and improving the quality of waste sent for recycling.”

    Residents unsure about what to do with their recycling should visit www.recycleforbucks.uk/recycle-in-your-area/

    Below is a full list of the centres to be closed:

    Beaconsfield:

     

    The Beacon Centre, Holtspur Way

    Penncroft car park, Burkes Road

    Waitrose (Council Hall), Penn Road

     

    Burnham:

     

    Summers Road car park, behind the high street

     

    Farnham Common & Farnham Royal:

     

    The Broadway Car Park, off Beaconsfield Road

     

    Gerrards Cross:

     

    Packhorse Road Car Park

     

    Iver:

     

    Evreham Sports Centre, off Swallow Street

     

    High Line Yachting, Mansion Lane (no textile recycling)

    • be_ transparent

      17:05, 21 March 2019

      Please don't say shutting these will reduce fly tipping, it won't. It will move fly tipping, and the council tax payer will still end up paying the bill for the clear up. Until you stop moving the problem about and find a root cause fix you will get nowhere, all the while spending council tax payers money to clear up the mess. You need to do some root cause analysis here and stop trying to address symptoms and surface issues and resolve the root cause of the issue.

