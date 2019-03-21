Recycling centres across South Bucks set to close for good next week

Recycling centres in Burnham, Iver, Farnham Common and Farnham Royal are set to close down next week.

South Bucks District Council has announced it is to shut down all nine of its recycling centres from Monday, March 25.

It has stated that the centres have become magnets for fly-tipping, littering and commercial waste, which has to be cleared at the taxpayer’s expense.

South Bucks District Cllr Luisa Sullivan, portfolio holder for environment, said: "This decision wasn't taken lightly and we apologise to anyone disappointed about the closures.

Despite our best efforts to prevent this from happening, unfortunately some businesses were using these sites to dispose of their waste meaning the containers were often full to capacity and also containing contaminated recycling.

"The on-going management of the sites is expensive and does not represent a good use of council taxpayers’ money.

“Removal of the sites will provide a range of benefits, including reducing the associated fly-tipping and improving the quality of waste sent for recycling.”

Residents unsure about what to do with their recycling should visit www.recycleforbucks.uk/recycle-in-your-area/

Below is a full list of the centres to be closed:

Beaconsfield:

The Beacon Centre, Holtspur Way

Penncroft car park, Burkes Road

Waitrose (Council Hall), Penn Road

Burnham:

Summers Road car park, behind the high street

Farnham Common & Farnham Royal:

The Broadway Car Park, off Beaconsfield Road

Gerrards Cross:

Packhorse Road Car Park

Iver:

Evreham Sports Centre, off Swallow Street

High Line Yachting, Mansion Lane (no textile recycling)