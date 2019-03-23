BMX champion to give motivational talks at Slough schools

A world champion BMX biker is set to give interactive talks at schools across Slough.

As part of Transport for Slough’s Go Cycle Campaign, biker Mike Mullen has been invited to perform tricks and inspire youngsters to get on their bikes at school assemblies.

In one of his first talks in the area at Foxborough Primary School, he wowed students by jumping over their teachers while on his bike.

The campaign is encouraging sustainable journeys to improve health and reduce congestion.

There will be events in the spring and summer terms including cycle surgeries and static riding competitions.

Ramandeep Gogna, of Transport for Slough’s Better By, said: “The assemblies are so inspiring and fun and Mike shows off some amazing skills that children are so inspired to get on their bikes.

“Mike is a great advocate for cycling and he exudes enthusiasm and passion for bikes which is contagious.”