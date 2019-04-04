Slough foster parent encourages people to learn more at fostering awareness event

A Slough-based foster parent has encouraged people to find out more about fostering at an awareness day tomorrow (Friday).

Foster Friday, organised by Slough Children’s Services Trust, takes place at the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane from noon to 2pm.

Sofia Sattar, who is from Slough and fosters for the trust said: “I would definitely say my faith as a Muslim has been a key factor in me fostering, with the sense of community spirit and 'giving back’.

“I have witnessed the increased self-esteem, confidence and positive self-empowerment in my young person.

“To help a child find this through offering stability and navigating them through what can sometimes be difficult times is immensely rewarding.

“I’ve had continuous support from a wonderful team made up of lots of professional, friendly and caring individuals. I’d strongly encourage anyone who’s interested in fostering to get in touch with Slough Children’s Services Trust and find out more. “

Members of the children’s trust will be at the mosque to help people find out more about fostering.

Jackie Pape, head of family placement at Slough Children’s Trust, said: “Foster Friday is a brilliant initiative for raising awareness of the number of vulnerable children in need of a loving home.

“We’re really looking forward to meeting local people and telling them more about fostering and the support we offer.

“If you can’t make it, we’d love to meet you another time, so please get in touch.”

Those who want to find out more about fostering should call 08000730291 or email foster@scstrust.co.uk.