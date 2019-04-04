Cruse Bereavement Care recieves £1,000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

An organisation which helps bereaved people deal with the loss of a loved one has said it ‘does not know how we would exist’ if it was not for the Louis Baylis Trust.

Cruse Bereavement Care Thames Valley Berkshire received £1,000 from the Advertiser’s owner in the latest round of funding, which will help it put on more sessions to talk people through their experience and signpost them in the right direction.

Based in Bracknell, Cruse has been established in Berkshire since 1985, covering the whole of the county area including Maidenhead and Slough.

It aims to provide support and advice to children, young people and adults when someone dies, and to enhance society’s care of bereaved people.

The service is free and consists of telephone support, leaflets, one-to-one support and group work.

Volunteer administrator Sara Richards said: “The main thing they [people who are bereaved] say is ‘I think I am going mad’. Their whole world has been turned upside down.

“When they come to the welcome sessions, we can reassure them that is normal and they are not alone.

“They think nobody understands them, but when they know there are other people feeling the same, it helps them.”

The trust money has helped reduce Cruse’s waiting list for its users, however support after a bereavement continues to grow and the group needs to carry on running welcome sessions as a first port of information and follow these on with group sessions around East Berkshire.

“The first welcome session we held almost halved our waiting list because people were at least getting some sort of information. Now the list fluctuates obviously, but it is not as bad as it was,” Sara added.

“[Grants are] incredibly important. We do not get any funding from the NHS which we used to several years ago.

“We do not have any grants from anybody [else] other than a few parish councils.

“When we got the money, we used it to rent out these venues that we needed. Without [grants] like the Louis Baylis Trust, I do not know how we would exist.”