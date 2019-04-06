'Call to arms' for council to restore faded Slough war memorial

A ‘call to arms’ has been issued to help save a fading war memorial.

About 170 names on the war memorial at St Mary’s Parish Church in Church Street, which is about 100 years old, are almost impossible to read after the elements have weathered away the stone.

Mike Rafter, part of a small community group campaigning to restore the memorial, has called on

the council to contribute towards the repairs.

He said: “It’s a call to arms. We are a small group of people, but everyone wants this done.

“It’s a community project. There are 310 names and they are all heroes.

“The memorial hasn’t been worked on for 100 years, it’s amazing value for money.”

Mr Rafter has been in touch with the War Memorials Trust, which has offered to contribute two thirds of the £30,000 restoration cost, but has called on the council to contribute the remaining £10,000.

A council spokeswoman said that the council’s normal approach to war memorials is to let them ‘grow old gracefully’, but in this case the council is ‘minded to support’ the campaign, provided certain conditions are met.

She said: “Our general approach to the war memorials is to let them grow old gracefully while ensuring they are cleaned regularly and protected as much as possible.

“St Mary’s has particularly hard weathering because of the position, prevailing wind and tree cover, and we receive regular reports from the accredited company we use for cleaning as to the condition.

“However, we have looked at this proposal, and the council is minded to support it and provide the £10,000 they are looking for. This is conditional though and we have explained this to the proposers.”