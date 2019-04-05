Churchgoers celebrate centenary of international children's charity at Slough concert

11:24AM, Friday 05 April 2019
Churchgoers celebrated the 100-year anniversary of an international children’s charity.
A group gathered for a concert at St Mary’s Church in St Mary’s Road on Saturday, March 30 to celebrate Save the Childre's centenary year.
Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal, was at the concert, which had musical performances from Berkshire Recorder Consort and Voices in Accord.
