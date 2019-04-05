SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 05
13 °C
Sat, 06
11 °C
Sun, 07
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Churchgoers celebrate centenary of international children's charity at Slough concert

    Churchgoers celebrated the 100-year anniversary of an international children’s charity.

    A group gathered for a concert at St Mary’s Church in St Mary’s Road on Saturday, March 30 to celebrate Save the Childre's centenary year.

    Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal, was at the concert, which had musical performances from Berkshire Recorder Consort and Voices in Accord.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved