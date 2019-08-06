New initiative launched to teach community cycling teachers

Keen cyclists have been learning to teach newbie riders how to cycle.

The Ride Leader initiative was organised by Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) sustainable transport team Better by, and funded by the Access Fund.

The council says it will reduce the number of vehicles on the road and provide long-term health benefits.

The ‘community based teachers’ are now able to lead courses that travel up to fifty miles, with the aim of increasing confidence on two wheels.

Attendees are given support, guidance and encouragement as they increase their confidence on the road, and develop their route planning and risk management skills.

Misha Byrne, project manager for the Access Fund, said: “Being flat and compact, Slough is a great borough to cycle in.

“This initiative means we can train keen cyclists who can then go on to help those that need a little more support and encouragement.

“By joining a led ride with one of these newly trained teachers, inexperienced cyclists can really build up confidence.”

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) SBC cabinet member for transport and environmental services, said: “It’s great to see people willing to give up their time to learn new skills so they can pass it on to others in their community.”