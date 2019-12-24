Review of the Year 2019: May

On May 18 Windsor bid farewell to the Household Cavalry at a Freedom of Entry March. (Ref:131307-19)

Phoenix Infant Academy celebrates a ‘good with outstanding features’ Ofsted report after it was deemed to require improvements across all areas as its last inspection. (Ref:131237-9 )

An exhibition which warns young people about the dangerous of carrying knives is displayed at Langley Academy. (Ref:131298-2)

Wexham Park Hospital installs a new power plant to help reduce carbon emissions. The plant is part of a £7.5 million project. (Ref:131297-20)

As demand doubled Windsor Foodshare issued an urgent appeal for more supplies. (Ref:131331-2)

Cllr Sayonara Luxton was re-elected the Royal Borough mayor. Having previously held the role in 2016/17, Cllr Luxton was unanimously elected as mayor by fellow councillors. (Ref:131319-3)

Battersea’s annual Muddy Dog Challenge raised £226,000 as almost 2,000 people braved the sludge to raise money for the charity. (Ref:131272-5)

Residents got their first glimpse of the Lions of Windsor ahead of the sculpture trail which ran from August – November in celebration of Queen Victoria’s bicentenary. (Ref:131285-6)

Cllr Rajinder Sandhu steps down from the Slough Conservative group to serve as an independent. He says the decision was about his ‘principles.’ (Ref:128169-30)

The Duke of Edinburgh watches his granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, 15, compete in carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. (Ref:131262-24)

Conservatives were left with a slim majority after local elections sees big success for Liberal Democrats. (Ref:239)

Businesses call on Thames Valley Police to help alleviate anti-social behaviour outside Slough High Street which is fuelled by street drinkers. (Ref:131330-13)

Headteacher of Foxborough Primary School has hailed her school’s ‘incredible journey’ after it achieved a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after being deemed Requires Improvement two years ago. (Ref:131329-8)

Burnham Donkey Derby returned for its 27th year to raise money for the events organisers the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches. (Ref:131340-6)