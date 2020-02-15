Slough hospital retains 'Good' rating

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has maintained its ‘good’ rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Spire Thames Valley Hospital is a two-storey hospital in Wexham that opened in 2007. It provides healthcare for both private and NHS patients.

CQC inspectors carried out an examination into its services, including an unannounced visit in November and published its report on Monday, February 3.

The regulatory body graded the hospital across five key areas examining whether services were safe, effective, caring, responsive to people’s needs, and well-led. The hospital received the grade ‘good’ across all areas.

Staff were praised for treating patients with compassion and kindness, helping them to understand their conditions and providing emotional support to patients, families and carers.

The report highlighted that the hospital planned care to meet the patients’ individual requirements.

Hospital leadership was also praised, with the report noting that services were run well and staff members were supported to develop their skills.