    Survey to discover why flu vaccine rates below national average

    Adrian Williams

    The NHS is surveying parents in the town to try to find out why so few children are vaccinated against flu compared to the national average.

    Each year, the health service offers free vaccinations to protect people from the potentially serious viral disease, especially those more at risk of complications. This includes people aged 65 plus, pregnant women and young children.

    While the uptake of the vaccine is good nationwide, in Slough there is a lower uptake and there have been no significant changes over the years.

    The flu vaccine does not involve use of needles; it is a nasal spray given either at a GP surgery or in schools.

    NHS commissioners are now inviting parents of children aged two to 11 to take part in a short online survey to explore the reasons why they are not vaccinating children for flu.

    The survey, running until Thursday, March 26, can be found at www.your-voice-matterseastberkshireccg.nhs.uk/

