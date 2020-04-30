Thames Valley knife crime at 10-year high

Recorded knife crime in the Thames Valley is the highest it has been in the last 10 years, according the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

According to the data on knife and sharp instrument offences recorded by police, there were 1,572 recorded incidents in the Thames Valley between January and December 2019.

This is an increase of 48 incidents on the year before, and an increase of 407 compared to the figures from April 2010 to March 2011, the earliest data available.

Thames Valley Police had the fourth-highest number of recorded incidents in the UK for 2019 according to the data, behind the Metropolitan Police (14,728), West Midlands Police (3,210) and West Yorkshire Police (2,745). The data for Greater Manchester Police was not available.

A knife crime is any crime where a bladed, pointed or sharp article is used, so other weapons like smashed bottles may be included in the figures.

PS Ryan Powell, Problem Solving Team Sergeant, said: “We undertook some detailed analysis of our knife crime last year. Around 40 per cent related to those who know each other in a domestic capacity, around 30 per cent was relating to youth violence and drug supply, and the remainder across varying categories.

PS Powell continued: “We are using a number of preventative measures to tackle the root cause of the problem, including working with partners such as Reading Football Club to provide mentoring provision for younger adults on the fringe of criminality and utilising gaming buses staffed by police, Royal Borough Wardens and charities as engagement tools in hard to reach communities.

“Our engagement work in schools is critical to our plan, with us working with charities such as Fearless to run highly engaging productions on carrying weapons and county drug lines.

“We also deployed Operation Lynx last year, which utilised a mixture of overt and covert police resources to respond to community intelligence around knife crime. Several people were stopped and searched, resulting

in numerous weapons being taken off the street.”

A TVP spokeswoman added: “TVP has seen a three per cent rise in the number of incidents involving a knife or a bladed article in the last year, reflecting the trend across most police forces. This is below the seven per cent

increase that has been seen nationally.

“There cannot be one reason attributed to this rise, however tackling serious

violence and knife crime as well as bringing to justice those that choose to carry a knife is a priority for TVP as well as our partner agencies.”