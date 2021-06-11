Walk-in vaccinations available to all Slough adults on Saturday

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for Slough residents this weekend.

Anybody over the age of 18 who is yet to receive their dose of the vaccine can visit the Salt Hill Park Vaccination Centre on Saturday (June 12).

The centre will be open from 9:00am to 8:00pm on a first come, first served basis.

No ID is required, although attendees are encouraged to bring a drink and be prepared to queue.

Slough CVS confirmed that residents who are waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccine can also walk in, providing they received their first dose more than eight weeks ago.