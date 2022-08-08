Park Live and other popular events back on in Burnham

A full calendar of post-pandemic public events and entertainment is returning to the village, with an outdoor cinema, a ‘Park Live’ festival and live music nights due to make their regular return to the village green and Burnham Park.

In early April, Burnham Park Hall’s new general manager Alex Thame and colleagues created an events activity plan after consulting villagers to see which kind of events should make a post-pandemic comeback.

More than 70 people took part in a Facebook poll which asked: ‘which events from the past would you like to see us to bring back this year?’

They showed enthusiasm for a ‘return to previous good times’ with lots of votes for the outdoor cinema, live music events, a festival, craft fairs and even boxing and wrestling matches.

“The survey got a really decent response,” said Alex, who has worked at Burnham Park Hall for eight years.

“Luckily we have a fantastic team and we have the same goals: to support the community and deliver what they want.”

One of the first events of the post-pandemic season was the beacon lighting for the Platinum Jubilee in early June.

“We had 600 people on the village green for that, which was a good number,” said Alex.

And there was a ‘great response’ to the relaunch of live band night on Friday, July 1, attracting around 120 people to the 160-capacity venue.

“People are still a bit timid to come out but most people want to get back at it,” he said.

“Out on the village green we can host approximately 1,000 people and the outdoor cinemas have a really great atmosphere.

“These were a big hit before the pandemic, and especially after lockdown, people want to go to back to these events.”

Kicking off the cinemas screenings will be a showing of the 1985 classic, Back to the Future, on Friday, September 16.

People are invited to bring along picnics and chairs, beanbags and blankets, and access the bar and food outlets whilst time travelling with Marty McFly.

Other former regular events due to make a return soon are: Burnham Rocks (supporting young talent); a Christmas fete with Santa’s grotto; a Christmas fair organised by the Burnham Lions and possibly a Christ-mas Disco and New Year’s Eve party.

Monthly band nights will be held on the first Friday of every month, starting in September, and Park Live, a festival-style event co-hosted by Burnham Park Hall and a private company, will take place in the park on Sunday, August 28.