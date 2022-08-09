Parading princesses bring smiles and magic to Burnham

A flash of crimson, gold, turquoise and violet could be seen in Burnham on Thursday, August 4, when a ‘Snow Princess’ and seven other storybook queens and heroines paraded through the village in a ‘Princess Parade.’

In a bid to ‘bring some summer holiday magic and smiles’ to children big and small, Heather Moor, who manages Snow Princess Parties, put on her best ballgown and tiara and along with her fellow Disney and Marvel-inspired entertainers, tiptoed along streets from Marescroft Road to the village centre.

Along the one-mile route families gathered to watch the parade and to wave at the wandering royal procession.

Happy to oblige, the princesses – and one comic book heroine – waved back and also stopped for ‘selfies’.

Mini princesses in identical dresses reached out to hold the hands of their idols and were amazed when they were allowed to join in and walk alongside them.

The parading princesses’ final destination was Burnham Park Hall village green where there was a special ‘sing-a-long’ and a chance to chat to the visiting ‘royalty.’

Said Heather, who was a popular Disney screen ‘princess’ for the day, said:

“The day was truly magical and I am beyond happy that so many people took the time to come out and see us.

“I was really trying to make it as accessible for everyone as possible and I am so happy that it worked out that way because everyone deserves to experience the magic of princesses.

“So many children really missed out over the last couple of years so I felt even more emotional that I along with my fabulous team of entertainers could provide this special moment for them and I hope those memories last a lifetime!

“The main highlight for me was arriving at Burnham Park Hall and being greeted with open arms by hundreds of people who all crowded round to sing, dance and have fun with us.

“I genuinely had goosebumps looking out at the crowds.

“The response from the parade has just been crazy, so many children as well as parents had such an amazing time and have all been so thankful for putting a smile on so many children's faces.”