Art project ensures Her Majesty won't be forgotten

Residents of Burnham’s Forget Me Not care home remembered the Queen through artwork on Friday, September 16.

Working with textile designer Claire Henshall of Creative Mojo Greater West London, a group of six residents created a 3D painted piece of collaborative card art to hang in the public area of the Leaholme Gardens home.

Claire, who runs specialist art workshops in residential, dementia and disability homes across the area, visits the Burnham-based group at least once a month to work on seasonal and topical projects.

“It’s all about getting conversation going, covering newsworthy, current affairs and making sure that everyone joins in,” she said.

Whilst creating this artwork, the group expressed sadness at The Queen’s passing yet used the opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty’s life through a piece that has red hearts, bright florals and a majestic crown.