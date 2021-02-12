Public notices: Sunningdale Park plans and Slough road closures

As part of the local newspaper industry’s commitment to highlighting the important role of public notices, The Express has launched a new feature in print and online which will make it easier to keep track of public notices which affect you.

Planning

A number of planning applications have been submitted in the Windsor and Ascot areas, ranging from extensions to illuminated signs.

Northcote House, located in Sunningdale Park, Ascot, has asked the Royal Borough for approval of additional details concerning approved plans to part-demolish, restore and extend the Grade II-listed building.

Works to the property, in Larch Avenue, would see a glazed fire screen to the entrance lobby, additional smoke vents, alterations to external openings anda raised terrace to ‘provide alternative means of escape’ in an emergency.

This new application for Northcote House is for revised proposals and additional details, after a previous application to develop the former Government-owned site was approved in October 2018.

The overall development in Sunningdale Park – comprising of more than 150 homes and a retirement village – was sold by the Government to developers Berkeley Homes and Audley Retirement.

The house used to be the home of the former Government Civil Service College.

Meanwhile, in Windsor, 56 Clarence Road has applied for a single-storey side extension following the removal of an existing conservatory there. Plans also include a new balcony being installed.

Elsewhere in the town, 17 King Edward Court has asked the council for permission to display one internal illuminated sign, as well as new vinyls for the shopfront.

Hairdressing business Murrays, based at 19 High Street, Eton, has applied for consent to redecorate its shop front and door.

Roads and travel

A road in Slough will be closed for nearly two days later this month as the council carries out works.

Gloucester Avenue will be closed from its junction with Farnham Road to its junction with Waverley Road from 12:01am on Thursday, February 18 to 11:59pm on Friday, February 19.

In Langley, traffic will be prohibited from using Chequers Bridge in Hallow Hill Lane for a short period in early March.

From 12:01am on Thursday, March 4 to 11:59pm on Friday, March 5, Slough Borough Council teams will be working on the road.

This will impact traffic travelling under Chequers Bridge between 2 Market Lane, Langley, and about 100 meters north from under the bridge.

Over in Old Windsor, vehicles will be prohibited from using a section of Kingsbury Drive from outside number 22 to number 26.

The purpose of the road closure is to facilitate new water connection. It will be in force from 12:01am on Wednesday, February 17 to 11:59pm on Friday, February 19.