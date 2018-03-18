Marist school pupils celebrate British Science Week

To celebrate British Science Week, pupils at The Marist School had the opportunity to explore a portable Planetarium.

Students from year one to six at the school in Kings Road were visited by The Look Out Discovery Centre in Bracknell with their show ‘exploring the Solar System’.

Students experienced an interactive journey through space as they explored the universe with a closer look at stars, planets and constellations.

Caroline O’Sullivan, year three teacher said: “The girls thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon. The Starlab brought the excitement of Space Exploration into our school!”