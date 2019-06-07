Thames Hospice celebrates National Volunteers' Week at Royal Ascot Racecourse

As part of National Volunteers’ Week, more than 170 Thames Hospice volunteers enjoyed a special afternoon tea hosted at Royal Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday to celebrate their contribution to the charity.

The singer, dancer and TV presenter Rosemarie Ford awarded long-service badges to many volunteers who have given their time to the Hospice for between 10 to 30 years.

Katherine Leach, head of volunteering at Thames Hospice, said: “Our annual Volunteers’ Afternoon Tea is just a small token of thanks for the incredible support volunteers offer to Thames Hospice.

“Our 650-strong army of volunteers make an enormous contribution to our success and we always look forward to bringing them together at this event to say a huge thank you.

“A special thank you must also be extended to Ascot Racecourse for kindly providing the venue free of charge and their support throughout the event.”

In the space of a single year the charity’s 650 volunteers contributed 80,742 hours of their time to the Hospice.