Update provided on Heatherwood Hospital redevelopment

The redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital is well underway, with the work due to be completed in June 2021.

Royal Borough councillors received an update on the hospital at an adults, children and health overview and scrutiny panel meeting on Thursday, September 19.

The panel heard how the £99million facility will have 70 beds – compared to 58 in the current hospital, and six theatres.

Janet King, deputy chief executive at the Frimley Health Foundation Trust, gave a presentation at the meeting.

She said: “I have a very good track record withfinishing on time and on budget. Unless something completely horrendous goes on we are on target and the budget is being spent absolutely appropriately.”

The four-storey building will be able to start taking on patients ‘three or four’ months after completion in June 2021. Plans to commence the development were approved by the council in August 2017.

Work is progressing well, with contractor Keir set to commence utility work by the end of this month.

The ground floor of the building will be used as a ‘GP hub’, which will re-home the Ascot medical centre.

The hospital will also contain eight beds for people on private healthcare.

Ms King said: “We are going all out for private work, those beds will generate a lot of income for us.”

Once complete, the hospital car park will have 151 patient and visitor spaces, and 240 staff spaces. There will also be some accommodation for staff.

In summer 2022, work will then commence on building a housing development on site. There are set to be 240 homes on the development, and because none of them will be affordable, the developer will make a £6million ‘overage’ payment to the Royal Borough.