PICTURE SPECIAL: Reading Festival 2017

Thousands of revellers basked in brilliant sunshine this weekend as one of the country's biggest music festivals returned to Reading.

About 90,000 fans gathered for Reading Festival, with rapper Eminem, rockers Muse and a secret set from Queen's of the Stone Age among the highlights.

Friday saw Kasabian and Bastille take to the main stage, while Saturday saw Korn, Major Lazer and At the Drive-In perform ahead of Eminem's headline slot (which we were not allowed to photograph).

Sunday involved storming sets from the likes of Wiley, Charli XCX and Haim, Liam Gallagher leading thousands of people in a singalong of Wonderwall, and Muse rounding off the night on the main stage in style.

