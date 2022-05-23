Burnham: Locals look for answers as fly tipping increases

Villagers have expressed their outrage after flytippers struck again in Burnham.

Building debris was scattered along a stretch of Nashdom Lane on Saturday, leaving residents wondering who is at fault – and who is going to clear it away.

Members of the Burnham Village Facebook group called for Buckinghamshire Council to take charge – or appoint a local agent to take care of the clearing.

This is the sixth publicly reported case of major flytipping in the village in recent months.

Father and son Steve and Matt Keating, of General Waste and Refuse Disposal, have stepped in on several occasions to voluntarily clear waste, sometimes paying up to £200 a day in disposal fees out of their own pocket.

However, with costs rising, the Keatings say that they can’t continue offering a free community service and say it’s time for some joined-up thinking.

“We do this as a gesture of goodwill to the community,” said Matt.

“We do it mainly because it’s so distressing for the individuals concerned – they feel targeted.

“But it’s at our own expense,” said Matt.

“If the council hired us as a support team – or waived the disposal fees at least – we could carry on helping but [a separate recent incident of flytipping] on Nashdom Lane took two van loads and that costs money, our own money.”

In a letter to Buckinghamshire Council, the Keatings wrote: “We want to fight the battle against flytipping. We want to find a solution and work together as a team for the public.”

The Keatings proposed to clear all future flytipping sites and ‘cross contamination and overflowing bins’ – another issue that the village is dealing with.

So far requests for working in tandem with the authorities have gone unanswered, but public support is high on social media.

Jilly Jordan, deputy cabinet member for climate change & environment at Buckinghamshire Council said: “We do not tolerate fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire and we regularly conduct surveillance against flytipping offences in the county, including in the Burnham area. We have also successfully prosecuted flytippers in this area recently, including two people who dumped waste in Crow Piece Lane last year.

“It’s important to remember that for Buckinghamshire residents there is no charge for taking household waste to our Household Recycling Centres.

“To report fly-tipping, please use the FixMyStreet website.”