Controversial Holyport application to turn offices to 28 flats withdrawn

An application to convert office space in Holyport Road to 28 flats has been withdrawn.

Objections were previously raised by several residents about the redevelopment.

The application site is Tectonic Place, mad up of three office blocks. Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, was looking for permission for a change of use.

A prevalent concern among residents were the site plans.

These included access via Hendons Way between numbers 14 and 15 – an access point that was deliberately closed in the 1980s after a vehicle hit and seriously injured a young person.

The previous owners of the land made a legal declaration in 2014 that access be ‘physically and permanently stopped up to vehicular traffic’.

Objectors also noted that the site was earmarked to be retained for offices or light industrial in the Borough Local Plan.

One objection letter noted: “(This development) … reduces the availability of commercial property in the area, while the Borough Local Development Plan (LDP) aims to increase such provision.”