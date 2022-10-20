Burnham woman calls for change after falling into 'dangerous' Holyport ditches

A Burnham woman who was left injured after falling into the ‘dangerous’ ditches in Holyport in the dark is calling for them to be replaced with a better option.

Gemma Bergelin is calling for the change at Holyport Green, stating that the area has no lighting and no signage.

The 33-year-old attended Carters Steam Fair on the green on Saturday, October 8 with her family.

When she was crossing over to watch the fireworks, which were due to take place at 9pm, she felt her weight go from under her and fell into the ditch and heard her ankle crack loudly.

Gemma said she was unable to move and went in and out of consciousness three times, before being taken to hospital by her family, where she spent 10 hours in A&E.

The incident has left Gemma in ‘absolute agony’ in a boot and on crutches with a severely sprained ankle with tendon and ligament damage, which has meant she has been unable to work.

She said: “[The ditches] are dangerous and how anyone can think that they’re not is beyond me. Even in daylight they would be dangerous.”

Gemma, who said she’s not familiar with that area as she’s not from there, explained that her incident was not a one-off, as her family saw at least four other people fall down the ditch on the same evening, and when she posted about it on social media, several others cited similar experiences.

She added: “You don’t expect a great big [ditch] to be there in a public area where they’re doing a firework display, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Gemma explained that it could have been anyone that could have fallen into the ditch, including an elderly person in a wheelchair or a child in a pushchair.

“It’s not right. It shouldn’t be like that,” she added.

As well as the addition of lighting and signage in the area, Gemma said that there are other ways to deter people from parking on grass areas in the 21st century and that ditches are ‘ridiculous’ and ‘not needed’.

She suggested building a mound if required or installing bollards or putting in concrete blocks instead.

In January 2020, Bray Parish Council, which is reponsible for the green, had plans approved to install ditches following a series of traveller incursions.

Large stones had previously been in place around the green.

Gemma contacted the parish council following the incident, but said it was suggested that she should have been carrying a torch when walking in that area – a response she labelled ‘absolutely disgusting’.

Bray Parish Council said it is unable to comment on the incident.