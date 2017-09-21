Police appeal over motorcycles being driven on a green in Britwell

Police have released images of bike riders they would like to speak to in connection with motorcycles being driven on a green in Britwell.

The force has received reports from concerned residents that off-road motorcycles were being used in Lynch Hill Lane on several occasions.

On Sunday, police were alerted to bikes being driven on the green, causing noise nuisance and a danger to pedestrians.

It was also reported that scramblers had been driven in the road in Lynch Hill Lane.

Investigating officer, Inspector Jonathan, said: “I am keen to speak to the people in these images as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you recognise these people or have any information about this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 'URN 932 17/09/2017’.

“It is an offence under the Road Traffic Act to ride motorcycles on the green with riders facing prosecution and seizure of their bikes. If riders are found to have driven dangerously, either on the green or on the adjacent roads, they face imprisonment for up to two years.”