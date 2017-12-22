Court grants closure orders on Britwell addresses after complaints of anti-social behaviour

Complaints over drug and alcohol related anti-social behaviour have led to three homes in Monksfield Way being given closure orders.

Thames Valley Police officers applied for the closure following complaints about residents and visitors to the addresses.

On Wednesday, Reading Magistrates’ Court granted a closure notice on one address which allows the tenants to stay but closes the address to all other persons until Tuesday, January 2.

There will then be a further hearing at the same court for a full closure order on the address.

Two partial closure orders were granted for associated addresses which allow the tenants to stay but closes the addresses to everyone except specified persons for three months.

Anyone found breaching the order will be arrested and could face a fine or prison sentence.

Investigating officer from the Slough neighbourhood policing team PC Gary Ryan said: “The actions that we have taken will demonstrate to our communities that we will listen to their concerns and act swiftly.”

Anyone with concerns about properties being used for criminal activity should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.