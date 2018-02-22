Britwell man criticises Government after being found ‘fit to work’ while on Universal Credit.

A young man from Britwell with mental health issues has accused the Government of discrimination and bullying after being found ‘fit to work’ while on Universal Credit.

Jake Adey was signed off from work about six months ago by his GP after being threatened with a weapon outside the off-licence where he worked in Scafell Road.

The 22-year-old, who has learning difficulties, has since suffered from depression and anxiety.

In November, he was asked to go for an assessment in Reading with a doctor recommended by the Department for Work and Pensions, which administers the Universal Credit benefit.

He was told that, as he was not receiving any medication for his dyslexia or dyspraxia, that he was ‘perfectly fine’.

“They only saw me for about 40 minutes but I was signed off by my GP who has known me all my life,” said Jake.

“Another thing they said was that because I’m reasonably dressed – I had a tracksuit with pants on – that I’m fit for work. I don’t understand how you dress has an impact on your work.

“I’ve been giving them notes from my doctor but it’s like they don't believe me,” he said.

In December, Jake had an initial assessment with the mental health charity Healthy Minds, who gave him a preliminary diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder. He is on the waiting list to speak to a counsellor.

He added: “I feel like they are discriminating against me because they are using it against me. It feels a lot like bullying.”

This month, Jake received a letter from the Job Centre which describes conditions that, if not met, may see his benefit payment reduced.

Jake’s mother Lee Adey described the letter as ‘threatening’.

She said: “It’s not on. It’s a farce, it’s just not right.”

The office for Universal Credit has been contacted for comment.