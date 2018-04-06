Baylis trust gives grant to the Britwell Youth and Community Project

A valued community space for youngsters on the Britwell Estate has received a helping hand with a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Britwell Youth and Community Project, on Wentworth Avenue, which received a £2000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust in December, provides youngsters a safe and friendly environment where they can take part in a range of activities.

Things to do at the centre includes sports, music workshops, a cycle repair workshop, games and much more.

The club also organises residential trips outside the borough.

Formerly and sometimes nostalgically referred to as the ‘Old Boys Club, generations of people on the estate have been members of the club, which started in 1959.

Parents who were members now have children of their own who attend the club.

“It’s lovely, it’s such a nice environment. Everybody knows everybody and it’s really friendly,” said admin and finance officer Qudsia Rahim.

The grant received by the project will go towards general running costs, helping the club to meet its annual shortfall of £32,000.

Qudsia says that it can sometimes be a struggle to find grants for general running costs, as opposed to for specific projects.

“It makes a huge difference, it makes all the difference if it just takes that one bit of pressure off,” she said.

The Britwell Youth and Community Project’s Easter holiday club runs from Monday, April 9 until Friday, April 13 from 11am to 3pm.

Visit www.facebook.com/britwellyouthandcommunityproject/ or contact 01753 526802 for more information.