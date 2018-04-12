Britwell man features on Jeremy Kyle Show

A 22-year-old man from Britwell, his family and ex-girlfriend were involved in a heated dispute on the Jeremy Kyle Show.

Jake Adey, who complained to The Express in February about being declared ‘fit to work’ by the Government while on Universal Credit, appeared on the controversial talk show on ITV on Tuesday, April 10.

The show sees him in the midst of a clash, with girlfriend Kerry accusing his ex-girlfriend Charlie of launching an ‘online campaign’ against Jake, accusing his him of being a ‘benefits cheat’.

The family deny the claims, and Jake, from Lynch Hill Lane, claims he is legitimately unable to work because of his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, caused by being held up at knifepoint.

Charlie accuses the family of reporting the police on her for no reason and claims Jake’s mother Lee is involved in intimate relationships with several police officers.

Meanwhile Charlie takes a lie detector test, accused of cheating on Jake, and denies owing Jake money for a mobile phone.

