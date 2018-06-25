In pictures: Britwell Summer Celebration

The Britwell Summer Celebration kicked off at the Parish Grounds on Saturday (Jun23) with fairgoers enjoying arts and crafts stalls, an obstacle course and face painting.

Cyclists also showed off their pedal power in static bike races organised by Slough Borough Council’s Better by campaign.

The following day, the dog show saw owners and their pets compete in a host of categories including waggiest tale and best lookalike.

The event was organised by Britwell Parish Council and the Britwell Neighbourhood Action Group with support from SBC.

Vinay Vyas, community project officer for Slough Borough Council, said: “I think there’s a feel-good factor and people feel proud of the area they live in.

“If the local community comes together and wants to get involved in these kind of things it helps them network and address things like anti-social behaviour.”