Old Lynchpin Pub site transformed into new council homes

Six new homes for people on Slough’s housing waiting list have been completed on the site of the old Lynchpin pub site.

Chepstow Court is the largest single site to be delivered in phase two of Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) small sites transformation project, which involves homes being built on the sites of disused garage sites, derelict properties and on infill.

The site is now home to six three bedroom semi-detached homes with gardens and parking.

SBC cabinet member for housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) visted the site with colleagues on Thursday, July 26.

He said: “I am delighted to see our vision for the transformation of Slough’s small sites coming to fruition.

“The demand for all types of housing in Slough is at record levels and we’re working hard to meet the needs of our residents.

“Every site we deliver makes a real difference to the people of Slough and we have plans in place to complete many more in the years to come.”

The developments are being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a regeneration partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.