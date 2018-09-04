In pictures: Britwell summer fete raises money for heating in the church

Hundreds of people attended a village fete to raise funds for heating in Britwell Baptist church.

The Britwell Baptist Church Summer fete took place on Saturday, September 1 on Long Furlong Drive.

Refreshments, activities and stalls were present for a small adult entry fee of £2, with Under 16’s attending for free.

Organiser Tony Wernham said: “We had a very good day, the weather was very kind. The taking was over several hundreds of pounds.

“Net funds will go to help us install gas central heating [in the church] and that should be done by next month. We are also going to do more work on the outside of the church.”

“We had good support from the community because quite a lot of visitors came who I did not know, which is a very good sign.”