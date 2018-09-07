In pictures: Britwell Baptist Church summer fete

Hundreds of people attended a village fete to raise funds for heating in Britwell Baptist Church.

The Britwell Baptist Church summer fete took place on Saturday in Long Furlong Drive and raised about £1,800, part of which will be used for the installation of gas central heating there by next month.

Organiser Tony Wernham is also hoping work can start on the exterior of the church after a successful day in the sunshine.

Refreshments, activities and stalls were on offer for an entry fee of £2, with u16s attending for free.

“We had a very good day, the weather was very kind. The taking was over several hundreds of pounds,” Tony said.

“Net funds will go to help us install gas central heating (in the church) and that should be done by next month. We are also going to do more work on the outside of the church.”

Tony was happy with the support from the community as a large number turned out for the event, including people he didn’t know. He said: “We had good support from the community because quite a lot of visitors came who I did not know, which is a very good sign.”