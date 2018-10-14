Britwell Youth and Community Project awarded £60,000 grant

A £60,000 grant was awarded to the Britwell Youth and Community Project this week, allowing it to carry out much needed refurbishment work.

The club in Lower Britwell Road has provided youngsters in Britwell with a range of leisure activities since 1959.

The Garfield Weston Foundation, one of the UK’s largest charitable funders, awarded the money as part of the Weston Anniversary Fund, which helps charities improve their existing facilities. The fund celebrates the foundation’s 60th year.

Britwell Youth and Community Project centre manager Paula Murphy said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this amazing news.

“This will alleviate the issues of condensation in the sports hall, making the space more accessible for the young people.

“We are ever so thankful to Garfield Weston Foundation for supporting us in this endeavour. The roof hasn’t been replaced in over 20 years, so it is long overdue.”